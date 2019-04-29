Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on PM Modi: Every dictator first talks of nationalism to captivate people

By: |
Published: April 29, 2019 5:56:04 PM

After casting his vote, the chief minister left for Saipau village in Dholpur district to join Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a public meeting.

Rajasthan, CM, Ashok Gehlot, narendra Modi, dictator, nationalism, captivate people, newsRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on PM Modi: Every dictator first talks of nationalism to captivate people (ANI/FILE PHOTO)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on course to becoming a “dictator” who talks of nationalism to captivate the people. Gehlot alleged that Modi had been dividing the nation and the society in the name of nationalism, which posed a “threat” to democracy.

“History says that every dictator first talks of nationalism and captivate the people. Modi has been doing the same thing, but the people, especially the young generation, need to understand this,” the Congress leader told reporters here after casting his vote with his family in the morning. Modi is “on course to becoming a dictator, which is a huge threat to the democracy of the country”, Gehlot said. “He (Modi) has a perverted version of patriotism and has got down to exploit this term to win the election only by emotionally misleading the people, especially the youth,” the chief minister said.

Read Also| Kannauj: SP alleges VVPAT shows ‘lotus’ when ‘cycle’ button pressed; wants DGP removed

Gehlot accused Modi of turning the electoral debate from the issues of development to nationalism and patriotism. “Aren’t others patriots?” he asked. After casting his vote, the chief minister left for Saipau village in Dholpur district to join Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a public meeting.

For the past nine days, Gehlot had been constantly campaigning for his son, Vaibhav Gehlot, who is contesting the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on PM Modi: Every dictator first talks of nationalism to captivate people
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition