Rajasthan Assembly election 2018: Nomination process begins on Monday

The process for filing nomination papers for the Rajasthan assembly election will begin from Monday.
Nomination papers will be filed from 11 am to 3 pm. The last date of filing nomination is November 19.
Scrutiny will take place on November 20 and nominations can be withdrawn by November 22, according to Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar.
Polling will take place on December 7 and results will be announced on December 11.
