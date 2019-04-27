Raj Thackeray telling half-truths, using videos from unverified sources: BJP

By: |
Published: April 27, 2019 9:52:47 PM

The MNS chief, in his speeches, attacks the BJP on issues such as demonetisation, its claims on recovery of black money and Pulwama attack, and appeals people not to vote for it.

Facing an unrelenting tirade from Raj Thackeray, the BJP Saturday sought to counter his anti-Narendra Modi campaign, saying the MNS chief was peddling half-truths. Thackeray’s rallies, where he debunks Modi’s and BJP’s claims through journalistic research and video presentations, are drawing crowds across the state, though MNS itself is not contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking a leaf out of MNS chief’s book, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar Saturday made a presentation with video clips. “The videos being shown by Raj Thackeray are not taken from any verified account of the BJP….Lifting such things from uncertified accounts and making allegations against the prime minister on its basis is presenting half-truths,” said Shelar, who termed Raj as “my friend”.

The MNS chief, in his speeches, attacks the BJP on issues such as demonetisation, its claims on recovery of black money and Pulwama attack, and appeals people not to vote for it. “National Security Adviser Ajit Doval had met his Pakistani counterpart to discuss the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav (former Indian Navy officer arrested by Pakistan for alleged espionage),” Shelar said.

“But Raj Thackeray linked that meeting with Pulwama attack,” the BJP leader said. Demonetisation was not an abrupt decision but it was
taken after considering all aspects of economy, and before it was announced, people were urged to disclose unaccounted money, he said. “If someone writes anything against Raj Thackeray, his supporters protest by thrashing that person. If the BJP is suppressing its opponents (as Raj alleges), was it possible for him to hold so many rallies?” Shelar said.

