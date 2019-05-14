Raiganj election result: Can Mohammed Salim replicate 2014 success in four-cornered contest?

Raiganj Lok Sabha election result 2019: Incumbent Member of Parliament from the Raiganj parliamentary constituency, CPI (M) leader Mohammed Salim will be hoping to hold the fort in a four-cornered battle in the Lok Sabha election 2019. Handed a ticket to contest the elections from the seat again, the CPI(M) polit bureau member is up against Kanaia Lal Agarwal of the Trinamool Congress, Deboshree Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Deepa Dasmunshi of Congress and Churka Murmu of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Voting on this seat was held in the second phase on April 18, 2019. The result is scheduled to be declared on May 23, 2019. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage In the 2014 general elections, Md Salim defeated Congress candidate Deepa Dasmunshi and polled over 3,17,515 votes in his favour while Dasmunshi secured around 3,15,881 votes. In the 2014 elections, there were 13,87,526 registered voters in which 7,24,014 were male and 6,63,512 were female. A voter turnout of 79.87 per cent was recorded in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from this constituency. According to the 2011 Census, Muslims forms a majority in the North Dinajpur district. Historically, Raiganj parliamentary constituency had been the stronghold of Congress party from 1999 to 2009. In 1999 and 2004 elections, the seat was won by late Union Minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi. After his death, the seat was won by Deepa Dasmunsi in 2009. Earlier, from 1991 to 1998, the seat was won by Subrata Mukherjee of CPI (M). The Lok Sabha elections of 2019 is nothing short of a litmus test for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) which had managed to win a meagre two seats - Murshidabad and Raiganj - of the 42 seats in the state in the 2014 general elections. There are seven assembly constituencies which fall under the Raiganj parliamentary seat - Islampur, Karandighi, Raiganj, Goalpokhar, Hemtabad, Chakulia and Kaliaganj. Except for Hemtabad, Kaliaganj, Raiganj, Chakulia and Islampur. All assembly constituencies were won by ruling Trinamool Congress in the 2016 assembly elections. This time, TMC's Kanaia Lal Agarwal, who is also a former Congress legislator, is riding on the charisma of party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while Deepa Dasmunshi has promised the fulfilment of her husband's dreams of setting up an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in the constituency. Widespread violence and clashes between workers of the BJP and TMC were reported from the area. Vehicle of the CPI (M) candidate Md Salim was also vandalised on the polling day.