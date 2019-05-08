Rahul, Priyanka not campaigning in places where Congress has direct fight with BJP, claims Arvind Kejriwal

By: |
Published: May 8, 2019 2:41:25 PM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are not going to places like Rajasthan and MP where their party is in a direct fight with the BJP, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed Wednesday.

He also said Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East), will be “wasting” her time campaigning in the national capital. Priyanka Gandhi will start campaigning for Congress candidates here from Wednesday by holding roadshows in North East and South Delhi constituencies.

“She (Priyanka) is wasting her time in the national capital, why doesn’t she campaign in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh? “She’s doing rallies in Uttar Pradesh against SP-BSP, she’s doing rallies in Delhi against the AAP.

Both the brother and sister aren’t going to those places where there’s direct fight with the BJP,” he said. Delhi goes to polls on Sunday. The results would be announced on May 23.

