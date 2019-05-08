Rahul Gandhi’s ordinance moment height of arrogance, Sushma Swaraj reminds Priyanka after ‘Modi like Duryodhan’ remark

Senior BJP leader and External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday lashed out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for their remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Responding to Priyanka who compared Modi with Duryodhana at an election rally in Haryana, Swaraj said that it was her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi who displayed arrogance of the highest order. The EAM sought to remind Priyanka about Rahul's 2013 act of publicly tearing apart an ordinance of Manmohan Singh Cabinet and terming it as complete nonsense. "Priyanka ji, let me remind you that the limits of ego culminated on the day when Rahul ji insulted his own Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and tore up and threw out an ordinance issued by the President. Who is telling whom?" she said in a tweet shared in Hindi. Addressing a rally on Tuesday, Priyanka said Modi epitomised arrogance like Duryodhan and cited Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's 'Krishna Ki Chetavani' to target Prime Minister Modi. Sushma Swaraj also took on Mamata Banerjee, saying the Trinamool Congress chief crossed all the limits in attacking the Prime Minister to win the election. The BJP leader said that Banerjee should remember she was part of the previous BJP-led government and that there are no permanent enemies in politics and that they may have to become friends again in the future. "Mamataji, you crossed all limits today. You are the Chief Minister of a state and Modiji is the country's Prime Minister. You have to talk to him tomorrow," she tweeted. \u092e\u092e\u0924\u093e \u091c\u0940 - \u0906\u091c \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u0902. \u0906\u092a \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902. \u0915\u0932 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948. \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0936\u0940\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0936\u0947\u0930 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0942\u0901 : \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0902\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0936 \u0930\u0939\u0947, \u091c\u092c \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0939\u092e \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0901 \u0924\u094b \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902. \u2014 Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 7, 2019 Addressing an election rally on Monday, Mamata had said that she doesn't consider Modi as the Prime Minister and she will talk to the new Prime Minister directly. Her remark came in the backdrop of Modi's accusation that West Bengal Chief Minister refused a meeting with him and didn't attend his calls to discuss the impact of cyclone Fani in the state. "I do not consider him a Prime Minister now. When the new Prime Minister comes, we will speak with that person," she had said.