Rahul Gandhi’s ordinance moment height of arrogance, Sushma Swaraj reminds Priyanka after ‘Modi like Duryodhan’ remark

By: |
Published: May 8, 2019 10:23:15 AM

Sushma Swaraj also slammed West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, saying the Trinamool Congress chief crossed all the limits in attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win the election.

Sushma Swaraj, Priyanka GandhiBharatiya Janata Party senior leader Sushma Swaraj slams Priyanka Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee

Senior BJP leader and External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday lashed out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for their remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Responding to Priyanka who compared Modi with Duryodhana at an election rally in Haryana, Swaraj said that it was her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi who displayed arrogance of the highest order. The EAM sought to remind Priyanka about Rahul’s 2013 act of publicly tearing apart an ordinance of Manmohan Singh Cabinet and terming it as complete nonsense.

“Priyanka ji, let me remind you that the limits of ego culminated on the day when Rahul ji insulted his own Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and tore up and threw out an ordinance issued by the President. Who is telling whom?” she said in a tweet shared in Hindi. Addressing a rally on Tuesday, Priyanka said Modi epitomised arrogance like Duryodhan and cited Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s ‘Krishna Ki Chetavani’ to target Prime Minister Modi.

Sushma Swaraj also took on Mamata Banerjee, saying the Trinamool Congress chief crossed all the limits in attacking the Prime Minister to win the election. The BJP leader said that Banerjee should remember she was part of the previous BJP-led government and that there are no permanent enemies in politics and that they may have to become friends again in the future.

“Mamataji, you crossed all limits today. You are the Chief Minister of a state and Modiji is the country’s Prime Minister. You have to talk to him tomorrow,” she tweeted.


Addressing an election rally on Monday, Mamata had said that she doesn’t consider Modi as the Prime Minister and she will talk to the new Prime Minister directly. Her remark came in the backdrop of Modi’s accusation that West Bengal Chief Minister refused a meeting with him and didn’t attend his calls to discuss the impact of cyclone Fani in the state. “I do not consider him a Prime Minister now. When the new Prime Minister comes, we will speak with that person,” she had said.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Rahul Gandhi’s ordinance moment height of arrogance, Sushma Swaraj reminds Priyanka after ‘Modi like Duryodhan’ remark
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition