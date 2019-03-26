Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income support scheme: Cash to be deposited in women’s bank accounts, says Congress

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala announced that minimum income support scheme will be women centric

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday informed that the proposed minimum income scheme announced by Rahul Gandhi will be women-centric and the amount will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of women. Addressing the media at the party office in Delhi, Surjewala said that the scheme will be implemented for both urban and rural poor.

“20% poor families will receive Rs 72,000 every year. This scheme is women-centric, the money will be deposited in the account of the women,” he said.

He said that the past Congress governments reduced the gap between rich and poor and now it will eradicate the remaining 22% poverty from the country.

“Congress governments reduced India’s poverty from 70% during independence to 22%. We will work for removing the 22% remaining poverty in India,” he said.

Training guns at PM Narendra Modi for weakening the MNREG scheme, he said that the Prime Minister opposed the scheme that eradicated poverty.

“In his very first speech in Parliament, after becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi opposed MNREGA, a scheme that eradicated poverty. NSSO data reveals that since Modi became Prime Minister, four crore jobs are lost in the country,” he said.

The Congress spokesperson also said that the GST implement by the Prime Minister destroyed small businesses.

“Modi government is anti-poor,” he said.

On Monday, Rahul announced that if his party returns to power, the government will launch a scheme under which Rs 72,000 cash income support would be given to family earning below Rs 12,000 monthly. The details of the scheme — Nyay (Nyuntam Aay Yojana or minimum income scheme), was announced by Rahul after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Rahul said that the scheme will directly benefit five crore families and 25 crore individuals.

“The Congress will provide Rs 72,000 per annum to 20% of the poorest families in the country. The scheme will benefit five crore families and 25 crore individuals directly,” he said.