Rahul Gandhi’s image now worse than in 2014, says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Published: April 28, 2019 1:37:55 PM

Rupani was in the city to campaign for BJP's Mumbai-North East candidate Manoj Kotak, to seek support of the city's Gujarat community for the party candidate.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani feels Rahul Gandhi’s image is now worse than what it was in 2014, and says he pities the Congress president when he sees him getting trolled on social media over his “immature” behaviour.

In an interview to PTI, Rupani also says that after the ‘Modi wave’ in 2014, the country will for the first time this year witness the “Modi tsunami”.

“I feel pity for Rahul Gandhi seeing him being trolled excessively on social media over his immature behaviour. His image is of a non-serious politician…with his winks in Parliament, antics like hugging Modiji. All this shows his immaturity. His image is now worse than it was in 2014,” he says.

“In 2014, there was a Modi wave, this time around, the country will witness a Modi tsunami because in the last polls, the sentiment was that Modiji should be made the prime minister and now, after he became the PM, people believe he is the right choice,” he says.

Modi has ensured that every sector sees growth, unlike the previous governments, he claims.

Rupani says the country has witnessed a “trustworthy and transparent” governance after several years.

“After Pulwama (terror attack), he (Modi) is known as a decisive prime minister heading a strong and stable government. People will vote only in the name of Modi,” he says.

Asked if Priyanka Gandhi’s formal entry into politics will hurt the BJP, specially in Uttar Pradesh which sends the maximum number of MPs to Parliament, Rupani says the Congress may think she is the party’s ‘trump card’, but “she is limited to UP and not seen anywhere outside”.

