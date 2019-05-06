Rahul Gandhi uses ‘boxer’ analogy to target Modi, says ’56-inch PM’ knocked Advani out

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 6, 2019 5:50:14 PM

Rahul Gandhi said that while the PM entered the ring to fight unemployment, he ended up punching LK Advani.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday used the analogy of a boxer to train guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while referring to how he treated BJP veteran LK Advani. Addressing a gathering at Haryana’s Bhiwani, known for producing boxers including Vijender Singh who is contesting polls on a Congress ticket from Delhi, Rahul said that while the PM entered the ring to fight unemployment, he ended up punching his coach LK Advani.

Accusing the PM of sidelining the former deputy PM, Rahul said the 91-year-old was punched in the face by Narendra Modi. Addressing the rally, Congress president said “boxer Modi” hit country’s poor, farmers and weaker sections of the society in last five years. People have started saying, they don’t want this “boxer” as PM anymore. Gandhi further said that after “punching” Advani, this “boxer” also hit small traders with demonatisation and Gabbar Singh Tax(GST) as also farmers, who were seeking a rise in crop MSP as also loan waiver.

The Congress president went on to slam the PM on the Rafale deal, pointing out that Modi provided Rs 30,00 crore to the company of an industrialist. The grand old party has fielded Shruti Choudhary from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh Lok Sabha constituency. She is the granddaughter of former Haryana chief minister late Bansi Lal and daughter of state MLA Kiran Choudhary. Shruti is pitted against BJP’s Dharamvir among others. The constituency will go to polls during the sixth phase on May 12.

The Congress president also explained the benefit of his party’s promised NYAY scheme. The party recently announced that if it comes to power, the government will provide Rs 6,000 per month to the poor, who earn less than Rs 12,000 every year.

He also took a veiled dig at PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, saying the Congress party listens to people’s voice.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Rahul Gandhi uses ‘boxer’ analogy to target Modi, says ’56-inch PM’ knocked Advani out
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition