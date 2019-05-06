Rahul Gandhi uses ‘boxer’ analogy to target Modi, says ’56-inch PM’ knocked Advani out

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday used the analogy of a boxer to train guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while referring to how he treated BJP veteran LK Advani. Addressing a gathering at Haryana's Bhiwani, known for producing boxers including Vijender Singh who is contesting polls on a Congress ticket from Delhi, Rahul said that while the PM entered the ring to fight unemployment, he ended up punching his coach LK Advani. Accusing the PM of sidelining the former deputy PM, Rahul said the 91-year-old was punched in the face by Narendra Modi. Addressing the rally, Congress president said \u201cboxer Modi\u201d hit country's poor, farmers and weaker sections of the society in last five years. People have started saying, they don't want this \u201cboxer\u201d as PM anymore. Gandhi further said that after \u201cpunching\u201d Advani, this \u201cboxer\u201d also hit small traders with demonatisation and Gabbar Singh Tax(GST) as also farmers, who were seeking a rise in crop MSP as also loan waiver. The Congress president went on to slam the PM on the Rafale deal, pointing out that Modi provided Rs 30,00 crore to the company of an industrialist. The grand old party has fielded Shruti Choudhary from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh Lok Sabha constituency. She is the granddaughter of former Haryana chief minister late Bansi Lal and daughter of state MLA Kiran Choudhary. Shruti is pitted against BJP's Dharamvir among others. The constituency will go to polls during the sixth phase on May 12. #WATCH Rahul Gandhi in Bhiwani,Haryana: Narendra Modi the boxer was supposed to fight unemployment,farmer problems,corruption etc but he instead turned around & punched his coach Advani ji,his team Gadkari ji Jaitley ji, then went into crowd and punched small traders and farmers pic.twitter.com\/jiJAmVxqzO \u2014 ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019 The Congress president also explained the benefit of his party's promised NYAY scheme. The party recently announced that if it comes to power, the government will provide Rs 6,000 per month to the poor, who earn less than Rs 12,000 every year. He also took a veiled dig at PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, saying the Congress party listens to people's voice.