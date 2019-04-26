Rahul Gandhi tweets engine trouble on special flight to Patna, election programmes delayed

By: |
Published: April 26, 2019 11:34:04 AM

Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Congress' campaign from the front. While in Bihar and Maharashtra, his party is contesting elections in an agreement with regional parties, the party is going solo in Odisha.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi election rallies delayed.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s special flight to Patna was forced to return to Delhi on Friday after the engine of his plane developed a technical glitch. Rahul tweeted that his election rallies in Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra will be delayed due to this and apologised for the incovenience.

The Congress president was slated to address three elections rallies in Samastipur of Bihar, Balasore of Odisha and Sangamner of Maharashtra today. He also apologised to the people of these cities for the unwanted delay.

“Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We’ve been forced to return to Delhi. Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashtra) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience,” he tweeted along with a video of the cockpit and the cabin of flight.

Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Congress’ campaign from the front. While in Bihar and Maharashtra, his party is contesting elections in an agreement with regional parties, the party is going solo in Odisha.

Rahul had a brush with aircraft trouble during the Karnataka Assembly polls last year when Rahul’s flight developed a technical glitch while he was on his way to Hubbali from Delhi. His aircraft developed a snag mid-air and landed safely. The Congress had then claimed a conspiracy and filed a complaint. Rahul was flying in a super luxury 10-seater Dassault Falcon 2000 aircraft when the incident occurred.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Rahul Gandhi tweets engine trouble on special flight to Patna, election programmes delayed
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition