Rahul Gandhi tweets engine trouble on special flight to Patna, election programmes delayed

Congress president Rahul Gandhi's special flight to Patna was forced to return to Delhi on Friday after the engine of his plane developed a technical glitch. Rahul tweeted that his election rallies in Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra will be delayed due to this and apologised for the incovenience. The Congress president was slated to address three elections rallies in Samastipur of Bihar, Balasore of Odisha and Sangamner of Maharashtra today. He also apologised to the people of these cities for the unwanted delay. "Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We\u2019ve been forced to return to Delhi. Today\u2019s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashtra) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience," he tweeted along with a video of the cockpit and the cabin of flight. Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Congress' campaign from the front. While in Bihar and Maharashtra, his party is contesting elections in an agreement with regional parties, the party is going solo in Odisha. Rahul had a brush with aircraft trouble during the Karnataka Assembly polls last year when Rahul's flight developed a technical glitch while he was on his way to Hubbali from Delhi. His aircraft developed a snag mid-air and landed safely. The Congress had then claimed a conspiracy and filed a complaint. Rahul was flying in a super luxury 10-seater Dassault Falcon 2000 aircraft when the incident occurred.