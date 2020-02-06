Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over lack of jobs, says youth will ‘beat him with sticks’

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over unemployment in the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a frontal attack on the Modi government over unemployment in the country and predicted that in six months from now, the Prime Minister will be unable to step out of his house as the youth would beat him with sticks. Addressing an election rally in Delhi on Thursday, Rahul alleged that that youth are roaming on the streets and getting angry and restless due to lack of jobs. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be able to step out of his own home and face the youth of the country.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is giving speeches, won’t be able to come out of his home after six months. The youth of Hindustan will beat him with sticks. He doesn’t understand that the country can’t progress without giving jobs to the youth,” he said. This is, by far, the most fierce attack by Rahul Gandhi against the Prime Minister and certainly takes the attack several notches above the “Chowkidar Chor Hai” slogan that he coined during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Rahul said there was no need for the Prime Minister to give lessons on nationalism and he should explain why was he not able to provide employment to the youth. “The youth now does not know what he has in store for the future. He has fear in his heart. Narendra Modi does not want the youth to get employment because unemployment is oxygen for his politics,” he said.

Attacking the Prime Minister further, Rahul said that the atmosphere in the country has changed in the last five years. “Brotherhood and peace have vanished from society. What is the reason for this? Many of you will say that this happened due to Modi, the RSS and the BJP,” Rahul said.

“But I will put things like this… the biggest reason is not taking the youth forward. People are scared due to unemployment,” the former Congress president said. He added that the new generation is angry and that anger is being misused by PM Modi. “The real reason is unemployment,” Rahul said.

Hitting out at Home Minister Amit Shah, Rahul said that people should not listen to him as his speeches contain ‘only trash’. “I have been in politics for 15 years. You can listen to any of my speeches, you won’t find a single lie. You listen to Modi, Kejriwal, Shah…leave it. Don’t listen to Shah, they (his speeches) contain only trash,” he said.