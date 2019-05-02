Rahul Gandhi says if Congress comes in power, Rs 72,000 will be deposited within one year under NYAY scheme

By: |
Published: May 2, 2019 3:42:37 PM

Narendra Modi ji has not fulfilled his promises of providing two crore jobs. He did not deposit Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of the people, Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi, NYAY scheme, lok sabha elections 2019, narendra modi, Khunti Lok Sabha constituency, congress presidentThe amount will be given till a family earns Rs 12,000 per month, he said. (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said if voted to power, Rs 72,000 would be deposited in bank accounts of 5 crore people of the country within one years under NYAY scheme. The amount will be given till a family earns Rs 12,000 per month, he said. Addressing an election rally in Simdega, which is a part of Khunti Lok Sabha constituency where voting will take place on May 6, the Congress chief made a blistering attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi blaming him for working only for only 15-20 people.

Narendra Modi ji has not fulfilled his promises of providing two crore jobs. He did not deposit Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of the people, Gandhi said. He (PM) only worked for 15-20 people, Gandhi said, apparently referring to industrialists. Appealing to the people to vote for Congress and Mahagathbandhan candidate Kalicharan Munda from Khunti, Gandhi further attacked Modi for not waiving farm loans while (the MSP) Rs 2500 is being given for rice in Chhatisgarh ruled by the Congress.

Also read: WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi’s unusual Raebareli campaign, with snakes and snake charmers

Munda is facing BJPs Arjun Munda from Khunti LS seat. The Congress chief said the poor were hit by the GST and asserted that the Congress was committed to save tribal land. This alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has the voice of people

I have not come to speak our maan ki baat but to listen to your maan ki baat and whatever you will tell us we will do it, Gandhi said. Dont forget that you are malik (master). Narendra Modi or any political leader are not your malik. You just tell us what to do and we will do, Gandhi said. He said free treatment in hospitals would be introduced and universities and technical institutions will be set up in districts if voted to power.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Rahul Gandhi says if Congress comes in power, Rs 72,000 will be deposited within one year under NYAY scheme
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition