Rahul Gandhi running away from Amethi: Subramanian Swamy on Congress president contesting from Wayanad

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy has slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his decision to contest from Wayanad constituency of Kerala, apart from the traditional family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Taking a dig at the Congress president, Swamy accused the Congress president of running away from Amethi fearing defeat.

“He is afraid of the fact that he is going to lose elections from Amethi. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi fought from two places. At that time Congress advertised that Modi knew nothing about India as he is from Gujarat. Hence he fought from two places,” Swamy told ANI.

The BJP has projected Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad as the second seat as a panic reaction. Speaking at a rally, party’s chief Amit Shah said, “Rahul Gandhi has fled to Kerala as he fears that Amethi voters will seek an account of work from him.” Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul may have found Wayanad a “safe seat” since “only 49 percent of the population… is Hindu”.

Left parties have also hit out at Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from two seats. Speaking to the India Express, senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat said, “In Kerala, going to fight in Wayanad means they are fighting against the Left. We are going to fight against the UDF, including Rahul Gandhi, in Wayanad. We will work to defeat the UDF and win all the 20 seats. Congress has lost the plot. They said their main fight was against the BJP, but they have diverted their fight to one against the Left.”

On Sunday, the Congress had announced that the party president would contest from Wayanad, apart from Amethi, to make the unity of north and south further strong. The country will go to polls in seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.