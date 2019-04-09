Rahul Gandhi restricted to making announcements while BJP building New India: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani (ANI)

Minutes after Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP over its manifesto, Union minister Smriti Irani hit back saying that while the BJP-led government was busy building a new India, the Congress president was restricted to making statements. Both Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi will be contesting against each other in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, that will go on polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election. Recently, Rahul Gandhi also filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala, from where he will contest apart from Amethi.

“Despite having a vision, there’s a question mark on his efficiency as nations know the condition of Amethi. On one hand, there’s an efficient government which has taken a resolution to build a New India, on the other there’s a man who stays restricted to making announcements,” Smriti Irani commented after Rahul Gandhi’s comment on BJP manifesto.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, “The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful. The BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short-sighted and arrogant.”

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election begin from April 11 and will go on till May 17. Results will be declared on May 23. Smriti Irani, who had unsuccessfully contested against Rahul Gandhi in the 2014 general elections, has often been fielded by the BJP to counter the Congress president.

She had recently slammed Rahul Gandhi’s decision to also contest from Wayanad, saying he was running away from Amethi out of fear of losing.

Both BJP and the Congress have already released their manifestos for upcoming polls. In its manifesto, the BJP has set national security as its top priority. It focuses on a zero-tolerance tolerance on terrorism, making armed forces even stronger. Congress, on the other hand, has promised deployment of specialist battalions as also recruitment of additional personnel.

Among the highlights of the BJP manifesto is a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers above 60 years of age. “We will launch a pension scheme for all small and marginal farmers in the country so as to ensure social security to them on reaching 60 years of age,” the saffron party’s manifesto said.

Releasing it manifesto on April 2, Congress president Rahul Gandhi promised a minimum income scheme guaranteeing Rs 72,000 a year to poorest 20 per cent of households, naming it NYAY scheme. He added that Nyunatam Aay Yojana (Nyay) scheme would be the start of the final assault on poverty in the country.