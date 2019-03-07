Rahul Gandhi rally today LIVE: Congress president to visit Punjab, Himachal Pradesh today to kick-off Lok Sabha campaign

  1. Home
Rahul Gandhi LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kick-start party's Lok Sabha campaign in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The rallies will be held in Moga and Chambi.

rahul gandhi rally today, rahul gandhi rally live, rahul gandhi rally in mogaCongress has claimed that over 1 lakh people will attend Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Moga.

Rahul Gandhi election rally today: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kick-start the party’s Lok Sabha campaign in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. In Punjab, Rahul will hold a mega rally in Moga. The rally at Killi Chahal village will be attended by over one lakh people, Congress said. In his address, Rahul is expected to sharpen his attack on BJP and PM Narendra Modi over alleged corruption in the Rafale deal. The Congress president will also highlight the Congress government’s decision of farm loan waiver of over Rs 7,000 crore.

A local leader said that Moga is easily approachable from all parts of the state and hence the leadership decided to hold rally here. Congress Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and other top leaders are expected to attend Rahul’s rally. Rahul will also visit Himachal Pradesh today to sound the poll bugle.

The state unit of the Congress has issued directions to all its leaders and office bearers to be present at the rally. In a bid to ensure the success of Rahul’s rally, the party has said that the failure of any leader to turn up for the rally will be seen as an anti-party activity. Congress claims over 40,000 people will attend the rally which is scheduled to be held in Chambi in Kangra district near Dharamshala.

Punjab sends 13 MPs to the Lok Sabha. In the previous Lok Sabha polls held in 2014, the BJP-SAD had jointly won six seats. The Congress and AAP had won three and four seats, respectively. However, the Gurdaspur went to Congress in October 2017 after bypoll which was necessitated due to the demise of sitting BJP MP Vinod Khanna. This time, the Congress is hopeful of improving its tally given that it had dethroned the SAD-BJP alliance government in the state in the Assembly polls held in 2016. In Himachal Pradesh, there are four Lok Sabha seats. The BJP had won all the seats in 2014 general elections. This time, the Congress is expecting to upset the BJP in this hilly state and has already lanched a mega campaign. The Lok Sabha polls will be held in April and May.
