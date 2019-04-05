‘It’s fine, it’s fine…’: Rahul Gandhi reacts as crowd breaks into chants of Modi, Modi at Pune event | WATCH VIDEO

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had to face an embarrassing situation when the crowd at an event started chanting Modi, Modi infront of him. It was during an interaction with students in Pune on Friday, when Rahul Gandhi was greeted with chants of Modi, Modi forcing him to respond.

“He (PM Modi) has anger towards me. It’s fine…it’s fine no problem,” Rahul Gandhi said in his response to the impromptu Modi chants.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya was quick to latch on to the opportunity to target the Congress chief. He tweeted the video of Rahul’s Pune event and said it was time for the Congress leader ‘give up’.

Modi Modi chants at Rahul’s interaction with students in Pune… Give it up, Rahul baba! pic.twitter.com/SsFoIavgdw — Chowkidar Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 5, 2019

“Modi Modi chants at Rahul’s interaction with students in Pune… Give it up, Rahul baba!” Malviya said in his tweet.

Earlier, interacting with the students, Rahul Gandhi shared his experince about his journey as a political leader and said that he has gathered courage from his experience.

In an apparent dig at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said,” My courage comes from experience and because I accept and face the truth. I don’t make empty promises.”

Talking about Demonetisation, the top Congress leader described note ban as a ‘disastrous’ idea which resulted in loss of millions of jobs. “It (Demonetisation) was a disastrous idea. You can ask any economist. It had a terrible effect,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Speaking about his ambitious minimum income guarantee scheme Nyuntam Aay Yojna or NYAY, Rahul Gandhi said his promise of providing Rs 72,000 annually to five crore poor families will be implemented and that it is not a false promise. He said that the plan about how to roll out the scheme and its phases have already been discussed.