Rahul Gandhi promises NYAY, ‘real GST’ day after announcing new scheme for poor

Rahul Gandhi

A day after announcing a minimum income guarantee scheme for the poor, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday once again promised a real Goods and Services Tax (GST) and a surgical strike on poverty. The Congress president had announced on Monday, that his party will give Rs 6,000 to poor every month, if his party is voted to power.

“They did Demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax. We will give NYAY and a real GST. NYAY= Surgical Strike on Poverty = 72,000 Rs a year to India’s poorest 20%,” Gandhi tweeted. The minimum income scheme has been named as Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY)

While addressing a rally in Suratgarh in Rajasthan, Gandhi also alleged that PM Narendra Modi was giving money to the rich and top industrialists, the Congress, on the other hand, would serve the poor.

“After discussion and brainstorming, we thought that there should be a minimum income line of Rs. 12,000 per month. Soon after formation of the Congress government in 2019, the minimum income line in India will be Rs 12,000 per month”, he was quoted as saying by PTI.

They did Demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax. We ✋will give NYAY and a real GST. NYAY= Surgical Strike on Poverty = 72,000 Rs a year to India’s poorest 20% ???? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 26, 2019

The Congress president, while alleging that unemployment and poverty raised under the Modi government, claimed that the previous UPA government helped 14 crore people get out of poverty. On Monday, he had announced that poor families will be given as minimum income of Rs 72,000 per year. The scheme will help around 25 crore people, if his party is voted to power in upcoming general elections.

Targeting the government on demonetisation, Rahul Gandhi asked if the noteban was announced to curb black money, then why those having such assets were not seen in queues to covert the currency.