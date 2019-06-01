‘You are fighting against hatred for every single Indian’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP in his pep talk to 52 MPs

Published: June 1, 2019 12:59:09 PM

Rahul Gandhi exhorted his 52 MPs during Congress Parliamentary Party meeting to continue fighting for Constitution.

Rahul Gandhi, CPP, Congress, Rahul Gandhi resignationCongress president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/ANI)

Rahul Gandhi slams BJP during CPP meeting: After mainting a low profile since Lok Sabha election results were announced last week, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday came out all guns blazing against the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting.

Taking to the dais after mother Sonia Gandhi was unanimously re-elected PCC chief, Rahul Gandhi delivered a ‘pep talk’ for the 52 Congress MPs who won the recent Lok Sabha election.

Rahul Gandhi exhorted his lawmakers to continue their fight for the Constitution. “You have to be more aggressive. You are fighting for every single Indian. Hatred, cowardice and anger is fighting against you,” Rahul Gandhi said.

This was Rahul Gandhi’s first official meeting after he attended May 25 meeting of the party’s working committee during which he offered to resign following the drubbing the party witnessed in the just concluded Lok Sabha election 2019.

Though the Congress Working Committee has already rejected Rahul’s idea of stepping down, the Congress leader remains adamant on his decision. Rahul has also reportedly told top leaders of his party to start searching for non-Gandhi candidate to lead the organisation.

The Congress suffered a humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha election 2019 as it could manage to win just 52 seats which is slightly better than the 2014 tally of 44. The Congress is three seats short of what is needed to get the Leader of Opposition post in the 543-member Lower House of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi lost election from Congress bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh by over 55,000 votes to BJP’s Smriti Irani. The Congress president, however, won the Lok Sabha election from Wayanad, Kerala, defeating his nearest CPI rival PP Suneer by a margin of over four lakh votes.

