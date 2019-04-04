Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today, PM Modi to address rally in Jammu

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala on Thursday. Rahul is contesting from Wayanad in addition to Amethi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
The Congress scion is likely to be accompanied by his sister and party general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Senior Congress leaders including Mukul Wasnik, KC Venugopal, Mullappally Ramachandran and Indian Union Muslim League leader K Kunhalikutty will also accompany Rahul.
As per the schedule, Rahul will board a helicopter to Wayanad from Kozhikode in the morning. He will file his nomination papers at 11 am. Before filing his nomination, Rahul will hold a roadshow in the constituency.
“A roadshow will be held before the filing of nomination papers, in which thousands of party workers will take part,” senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to BJP’s national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna, the public meeting will be held at the Doomi panchayat in Bhalwal.
A report in The Indian Express said that Election Commission (EC) is unlikely to defer the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The EC order is likely this week.
The Congress has planned to hold press meets across 21 cities to tell voters about its manifesto for the upcoming general election. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will address press conference in Jammu, Sachin Pilot in Jaipur, Anand Sharma in Mumbai, Kapil Sibal in Bengaluru, Sharmishtha Mukherjee in Chennai, Pawan Khera in Kolkata, Rajeev Gowda in Hyderabad, Rajiv Shukla in Lucknow, Rajni Patil in Shimla, Shaktisinh Gohil in Patna, Ajoy Kumar in Ranchi, Manpreet Singh Badal in Guwahati, Meem Afzal in Srinagar, Ashwani Kumar in Jalandhar and Chandigarh, Priyanka Chaturvedi in Bhubaneshwar and Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Delhi. A press meet will also be held at Varanasi, the parliamentary seat of PM Narendra Modi. It wll be addressed by Congress' Mohan Prakash.
Rahul Gandhi has claimed people in south India feel hostility from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he decided to contest from Wayanad to send out the message that he stands with them.
Congress presient Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. This announcement of Rahul's candidature was made after Congress leaders from three southern states -- Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu urged party chief to contest from their states.
Meanwhile, tight security is in place in Kozhikode and Wayanad in view of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's visit. Rahul is expected to file his nomination papers at 11 am. Before this, Rahul will hold a roadshow here. Wayanad is 90 km from Kozhikode.
BJP president Amit Shah will address four election rallies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The first rally will be held in Karimnagar of Telangana. It will be followed by a public meeting in Warangal. Shah will then travel to Andhra where he will address election rallies in Guntur and Vizag.