Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today, PM Modi to address rally in Jammu

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala on Thursday. Rahul is contesting from Wayanad in addition to Amethi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress scion is likely to be accompanied by his sister and party general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Senior Congress leaders including Mukul Wasnik, KC Venugopal, Mullappally Ramachandran and Indian Union Muslim League leader K Kunhalikutty will also accompany Rahul.

As per the schedule, Rahul will board a helicopter to Wayanad from Kozhikode in the morning. He will file his nomination papers at 11 am. Before filing his nomination, Rahul will hold a roadshow in the constituency.

“A roadshow will be held before the filing of nomination papers, in which thousands of party workers will take part,” senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala said.

