Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers from Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. He will also hold a roadshow in Gauriganj town before filing his papers. The Congress chief is likely to be accompanied by his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul’s nomination comes amid a raging controversy over his decision to contest from two seats. Rahul has already filed his nomination papers from Wayanad seat in Kerala.

The BJP has fielded Union minister and its Rajya Sabha MP Smriti Irani against Rahul from Amethi which the latter has been representing since 2004. In the previous general election held in 2014, Irani had given a tough fight to Rahul. She lost the election by nearly one lakh votes. Irani is slated to file her nomination papers on April 11.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three elections rallies on Wednesday including two in his home state Gujarat. According to the BJP, PM Modi will address the first rally in Junagadh at 10:30 am and second in Songadh at 2 pm. From here, Modi will go to Panaji in Goa where he will address another rally.