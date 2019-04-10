  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today

Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today

By: | Updated:Apr 10, 2019 9:30 am

Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. The Congress president is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Amethi.

Modi rally today, Modi rally on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi nominationCongress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers from Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers from Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. He will also hold a roadshow in Gauriganj town before filing his papers. The Congress chief is likely to be accompanied by his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul’s nomination comes amid a raging controversy over his decision to contest from two seats. Rahul has already filed his nomination papers from Wayanad seat in Kerala.

The BJP has fielded Union minister and its Rajya Sabha MP Smriti Irani against Rahul from Amethi which the latter has been representing since 2004. In the previous general election held in 2014, Irani had given a tough fight to Rahul. She lost the election by nearly one lakh votes. Irani is slated to file her nomination papers on April 11.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three elections rallies on Wednesday including two in his home state Gujarat. According to the BJP, PM Modi will address the first rally in Junagadh at 10:30 am and second in Songadh at 2 pm. From here, Modi will go to Panaji in Goa where he will address another rally.

Live Blog

09:30 (IST)10 Apr 2019
EC for NaMo TV contents clearance by certification panel

The Election Commission is learnt to have directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to ensure that the contents of NaMo TV are pre-certified by the local media certification and monitoring committee. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

09:21 (IST)10 Apr 2019
Sonia, Priyanka to accompany Rahul

Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be accompany the Congress president when he will file his nomination papers from Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. They will also hold a roadshow before Rahul's nomnation.

09:00 (IST)10 Apr 2019
Election Commission lens on PM Modi's apeeal to first-time voters

The Election Commission has taken cognizance of PM Mod's remarks asking first-time voters to dedicate their vote to those who carried out the air strike in Pakistan's Balakot and lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack. Addressing an election rallt in Latur on Tuesday, Mosi had said: "Can your first vote be dedicated to the 'veer jawans' who carried out the air strike in Pakistan."

08:56 (IST)10 Apr 2019
PM Modi to address 3 election rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies on Wednesday. This includes two in Gujarat's Junagarh and Songadh. M odi will address the third rally in Panaji.

08:47 (IST)10 Apr 2019
Rahul Gandhi contesting from Amethi, Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi is also contesting election from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul had won from Amethi in 2004, 2009 and 2019. This will be the first time when he is contesting from two seats.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File photo)Meanwhile, campaigning for the 91 Lok Sabha seats spread across 18 states and two Union Territories ended on Tuesday. Polling will be held on April 11. In Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha, assembly polls will be held simultaneously in the first phase. The polling in remaining six phases will take place on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will take place on May 23. While the BJP under PM Narendra Modi is seeking second term in the office, the Congress under Rahul Gandhi's leadership is looking to regain the power after a gap of five years.
Switch to Hindi Edition