Rahul Gandhi master of situation, ‘NYAY’ promise a masterstroke: Shatrughan Sinha

Rahul Gandhi master of situation, ‘NYAY’ promise a masterstroke (File Photo/PTI)

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who is all set to quit the BJP and join the opposition alliance in Bihar, Tuesday showered praise on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, calling him the “master of situation” and his proposed minimum income guarantee scheme–‘NYAY’a “masterstroke”. Sinha, a two-term sitting MP from Patna Sahib, also slammed the BJP for doubting the feasibility of the proposed scheme. and drew a phrase from a yesteryear chartbuster years to make his point aap kare to raasleela baki kare to character dheela.

It is a masterstroke by the master of situation @RahulGandhi declaring #MinimumIncomeGuarantee scheme. It has rattled our people so much that some of our prominent people had to rush for a press conference, calling the whole declaration/announcement chhal-kapat (skulduggery), Sinha tweeted. He said he would like to know from BJP leaders that when they announced various “jumlas” about Rs 15 lakh in the banks accounts of every individual, farm loan waiver and subsidies to farmers, and more than two crore jobs for the youth, was that fair.

It’s a masterstroke by the ‘master of situation’, @RahulGandhi – declaring #MinimumIncomeGuarantee scheme. It has rattled our people so much that some of our prominent people had to rush for a press conference, calling the whole declaration/ announcement “chhal kapat”. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 26, 2019

Would like to know from our learned friends / leadership – that when you announced various ‘jumlaas’….15 Lacs to every individual, farmers’ loan waivers & subsidies, more than 2 crore jobs for the youth every year, etc. etc..Was all this fair? — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 26, 2019

Aap kare toh ‘raasleela’, baki kare toh ‘character dheela’! What is right for Peter, should be right for Paul, Sir. The people have welcomed this move & are very excited. Farmers loans have been waived as promised by them recently – in 3 different states. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 26, 2019

This is how things are paid in the same coin, that’s why it is called ‘master of situation’ Rahul Gandhi. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 26, 2019

Aap kare toh rasleela, baki kare toh character dheela! What is right for Peter, should be right for Paul, Sir! The people have welcomed this move and are very excited.

Farmers loans have been waived as promised by them recently in three different states, he added referring to the newly elected Congress governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. This is how things are paid in the same coin. That is why it is called master of situation Rahul Gandhi, Sinha said in his final tweet.

Speculation is rife that Sinha, one of the most vitriolic critics of the cetral governent and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will join the Congress in the next few days and contest Lok Sabha poll from Patna Sahib.