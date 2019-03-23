Rahul Gandhi to pick Kerala’s Wayanad as second seat to contest Lok Sabha poll?

The Kerala Congress has appealed Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha election from Wayanad seat. (File Photo/PTI)

After Tamil Nadu and Karnataka state units, the Congress’ Kerala unit has also proposed party president Rahul Gandhi to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the region apart from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The Kerala Congress has appealed Rahul Gandhi to contest poll from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, a party bastion in the state.

Talking to reporters in Pathanamthitta district, AICC General Secretary Oommen Chandy the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has requested Gandhi to contest from Wayanad but he has not commented on the proposal. Chandy expressed hope that there will positive response from the Congress chief.

Also Read: Battleground Amethi! Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi again from Congress bastion

“He has not commented on the request so far. But we expect that there would be a positive response,” Oommen Chandy said.

The Congress, which is contesting 16 out of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, is yet to announce candidates from Wayanad and Vadakara seats. The party has released names of 14 candidates so far.

Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi have already been named as Congress candidates from Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively. The BJP has fielded Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi.

(With inputs from PTI)