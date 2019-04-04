Rahul Gandhi is Amethi’s missing leader, says Smriti Irani as Congress chief files nomination from Wayanad

Smriti Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi to contesting Lok Sabha elections from two seats – Amethi and Wayanad. (File Photo)

Smriti Irani rally in Amethi: Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi who filed his nomination to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Wayanad in Kerala.

Speaking at an election rally in Amethi, the seat Rahul Gandhi has won thrice, Smriti Irani called the top Congress leader a ‘missing leader’ while accusing him of neglecting the poor farmers of the constituency.

“Rahul has neglected Amethi’s poor deliberately. The area has been represented in Lok Sabha by one family for decades, but there has been no development here. Time has come to change all this by pressing the development button,” Smriti Irani said.

“I want to ask Rahul, why didn’t he come to Amethi?” Irani, who had contested against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in 2014 but lost by a margin of 1.07 lakh votes, said.

Earlier, talking to reporters, she described Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest election from Wayanad as an insult of people of Amethi.

“He enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, but now he is going to file nomination from elsewhere. This is an insult of Amethi and people here will not tolerate this,” Irani said.

“People of Amethi had to bear with the missing MP for 15 years. A person, who rode on the shoulder of Amethi and enjoyed power for the past 15 years, has decided to leave his supporters and chosen to file nominations from another constituency because Congress workers know he does not have support,” the Union textiles minister said.

Amethi will give befitting reply to Smriti Irani, Congress hits back

Hitting back at Smriti Irani for calling Rahul Gandhi ‘missing MP’ of Amethi, the Congress questioned how can someone who hasn’t won an election point fingers at their leader who has represented the UP town in Lok Sabha for three terms

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Smriti Irani was angry like ‘Amitabh Bachchan’ but she actually comes across as a villain.