Rahul Gandhi for PM: After Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav backs Congress chief’s candidature for top job

Published: April 26, 2019 4:03:26 PM

On March 13, 2019, DMK president MK Stalin had also extended his support to Rahul Gandhi for PMs post. Stalin said that the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be a war to dislodge Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On February 3, 2019, the Bihar's opposition leader said that Rahul Gandhi is more capable and qualified to become the Prime Minister. (ANI Photo)On February 3, 2019, the Bihar?s opposition leader said that Rahul Gandhi is more capable and qualified to become the Prime Minister. (ANI Photo)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) vice president Tejashwi Yadav on Friday backed the candidature of Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the post of Prime Minister. Sharing stage with Rahul at a rally in Bihar’s Samastipur, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar said that the country needs a Prime Minister who can talk and think about the poor person.

“Hume Pradhan Mantri aisa nahi chaiye jo ameeron ka ho, kuch gharano ka ho. Hume Pradhan Mantri chaiye Rahul ji jaisa chaiye jo gareeb ki baat karta ho (We do not need a Prime Minister who only belongs to the rich and select families. We need a Prime Minister like Rahul ji who speaks about the poor,” ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

The duo launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. “Kuchh nahin sab jhootha hai Narendra Modi ne loota hai,” Rahul said, adding that PM Modi refrains from speaking on issues like jobs and poverty but chooses to speak about surgical strikes. Countering the narrative the PM has sought to set, Rahul said that the Congress party’s proposed NYAY scheme promising a minimum income guarantee to 5 crore poor families is a surgical strike on poverty.

The Congress president also clarified that the grand old party stands for the common people, farmers and the working class while Narendra Modi has “robbed people of whatever they had.”

On February 3, 2019, the Bihar’s opposition leader said that Rahul Gandhi is more capable and qualified to become the Prime Minister.

On March 13, 2019, DMK president MK Stalin had also extended his support to Rahul Gandhi for PMs post. Stalin said that the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be a war to dislodge Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Within a few weeks, Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister. In your (Gandhi’s) hands the country will be safe we believe,” said the DMK chief. Stalin’s father late M Karunanidhi had fully supported Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister in 1980.

