Rahul Gandhi fled to Kerala fearing Amethi people will seek account of his work: Amit Shah

Amit Shah has claimed that BJP will win from both Amethi and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Sunday said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi decided to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in addition to Amethi because of the fear of losing. He said that Rahul fled to Kerala fearing that people of Amethi will seek an account of work done by him over the years.

“Rahul Gandhi has run towards Kerala, leaving Amethi behind. Why has he escaped to Kerala? He is going to Kerala in a bid to win on the politics of polarisation,” he said while addressing an election rally Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

Shah added that the BJP win from both the Amethi and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats.

“The result is that Rahul Gandhi is now running to Kerala, because he knows things won’t work out for him in Amethi,” the BJP president said.

This was Shah’s first public meeting in western Uttar Pradesh where voting will be held in the fist phase on April 11.

Another BJP leader and Rahul’s aunt Maneka Gandhi too said that saffron party will emerge victorious from both the seats.

“It is up to him where he wants to contest from, how will I know if he got scared or not? All I know is we will win from both the seats,” she said.

Earlier today, senior Congress leader AK Antony informed that Rahul has given his nod to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh which he has been representing in the Lok Sabha since 2004.

The announcement invited sharp reaction from the Left leaders who vowed to defeat Rahul from Wayanad constituency. The seat was created in 2009 after the delimitation process and Congress’ M I Shanawaz won from here in 2009 and 2014. The seat fell vacant after his demise in November 2018.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s Smriti Irani had given him a tough fight, bagging 34.38% of votes against 36.71% votes pocketed by Rahul.

Election in Amethi will be held in the fifth phase on May 6. Counting will be done on May 23.