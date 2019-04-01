Rahul Gandhi doesn’t understand politics, acts like ‘Amul Baby’: VS Achuthanandan

By: | Published: April 1, 2019 8:31 PM

The former CM said that Congress' argument that BJP is its main enemy will be proved wrong with Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad. "That's why I called him 'Amul Baby' which is relevant now also," Achuthanandan said.

CPM leader and former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan on Monday said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi does not understand the dynamic of politics. He said this in response to the Congress president’s decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala.

“I called Rahul Gandhi ‘Amul Baby’ earlier, because of his attitude of approaching situations without understanding them. What will happen in Wayanad if Rahul comes? Left parties will take on Rahul and BJP together. But what will be the condition of Congress?” Achuthanandan asked

On Sunday, the Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad apart from his traditional seat of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. However, the CPM leaders are upset with the decision because they think that Congress president fighting in Kerala would mean the fight is against the Left party.

In 2014, the Congress and the left party had a very close fight in Wayanad. The Congress succeeded in winning the seat with 41 per cent vote share but CPI gave touch fight and secured close to 39 per cent vote share. It lost the seat by just over 20000 votes.

