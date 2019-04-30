Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi; says even guards at PM’s house will say ‘chowkidar chor hai’

By: |
Published: April 30, 2019 5:46:14 PM

Addressing a poll rally here in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi also reiterated his allegations over the Rafale jet purchase deal.

Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, chowkidar chor hai, chowkidar, Rafale jet purchase deal, Rafale deal, rafael jet, rafael newsRahul Gandhi says even guards at PM?s house will say ?chowkidar chor hai? (Agencies)

Stepping up his attack on Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said even security personnel guarding the prime minister’s official residence in Delhi may say the “chowkidar” (watchman) is a “chor” (thief). Addressing a poll rally here in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi also reiterated his allegations over the Rafale jet purchase deal. “I can say with guarantee…if you go in front of the Race Course Road (residence of the PM) where personnel of CRPF, BSF stand with guns…and utter the word ‘chowkidar’ in front of them, they will respond by saying ‘chor hai’.

“You go to Race Course Road in Delhi and try this..say ‘chowkidar’..Probably the security personnel standing before Narendra Modi’s residence would say, ‘chor hai’,” he said. The Congress president said such reply was a given “because the entire country knows that Modi has waived Rs 5.55 lakh crore of 15 persons in the country in the last five years”.

Read Also| Lok Sabha election 2019: Will sealing drive be a poll plank in Delhi?

Gandhi has been raising the “Chowkidar Chor Hai” (Watchman is a thief) slogan to target the PM whom he accuses of being cosy with select businessmen. He also alleged that the PM has given Rs 30,000 crore to businessman Anil Ambani through the “Rafale scam”. “Modi has committed a theft of several lakh crores of your money,” he said. Gandhi asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to probe the “Bundelkhand package scam”.

“The then UPA government (at the Centre) had given Rs 3800 crore for development of the Bundelkhand region, but nothing happened,” Gandhi said. The Congress has been alleging irregularities in the Bundelkhand package which was released when Shivraj Singh Chouhan government was in power in MP. While six of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh went to polls in the first phase on April 29, the other 23 constituencies will vote on May 6, 12 and 19.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi; says even guards at PM’s house will say ‘chowkidar chor hai’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition