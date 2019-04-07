Rahul Gandhi again challenges PM Modi to debate on corruption in Rafale

Gandhi shared a clip of Modi’s interview to a TV channel on Twitter in which the prime minister is seen asking the reporter if she believed the Supreme Court verdict on Rafale fighter jet deal with France. (IE)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday again challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a debate on the issue of corruption. Gandhi shared a clip of Modi’s interview to a TV channel on Twitter in which the prime minister is seen asking the reporter if she believed the Supreme Court verdict on Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

“You can run Mr Modi but you can’t hide. Your karma is about to catch up with you. The country can hear it in your voice,” Gandhi tweeted. “Truth is a powerful thing. I challenge you to a debate on corruption,” he said. Gandhi had first challenged Modi for a debate on national security, corruption and foreign policy on April 2 while addressing a gathering at Congress’s manifesto release event at the party headquarters here.

The opposition party has repeatedly criticised the new Rafale deal signed by the Modi government, claiming it is costlier than the one negotiated by the UPA and there is corruption involved. The Congress has also accused Modi of helping businessman Anil Ambani make a profit of Rs 30,000 crore by favouring him as the offset partner in the deal. The government has denied any wrongdoing in the fighter jet agreement. Ambani has also strongly rejected all allegations.