Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of humiliating BJP veteran LK Advani; says disrespecting one’s guru is not Hinduism

By: | Updated: April 5, 2019 8:46 PM

"BJP talks of Hinduism. In Hinduism, guru is supreme. It talks of guru-shishya tradition. Who is Modi's guru? Advani. Modi just kicked Advani out (`Joota marke stage se utara')," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi, narendra modi, lk advani, bjp, Nyay minimum income scheme, Hindu culture, BJP patriarch, lk advani blogThe Congress chief also said he was not bothered by the criticism of the Nyay minimum income scheme promised in the party manifesto. (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of humiliating BJP veteran L K Advani, saying disrespecting one’s guru is not Hindu culture. Gandhi’s swipe at Modi over the treatment meted out to Advani follows the BJP patriarch’s blog published Thursday where he said the BJP never considered its political adversaries as anti-national.

“BJP talks of Hinduism. In Hinduism, guru is supreme. It talks of guru-shishya tradition. Who is Modi’s guru? Advani. Modi just kicked Advani out (`Joota marke stage se utara’),” Gandhi said. The remark was a veiled reference to Advani not getting Lok Sabha poll ticket from Gandhinagar, from where BJP has fielded party president Amit Shah instead. “2019 (polls) is a battle of ideologies and the Congress ideology of brotherhood, love and harmony will win against Modi’s hate, anger and divisive ideology.”

Also read: Modi interview: Can see a greater wave than 2014 in favour of BJP. Ten major takeaways

The Congress chief also said he was not bothered by the criticism of the Nyay minimum income scheme promised in the party manifesto. The Congress was committed to give Rs 72,000 per year to the poor in the country and it will be “a surgical strike” on poverty, he said. Gandhi said he was inspired by the prime minister’s “false” promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in every Indian’s bank account.

“I felt direct bank transfer was a good idea. Only the Rs 15 lakh promise was false and I am giving you a true number, Rs 72,000 per year will be deposited in the bank accounts of poor people,” he said. “Rs 15 lakh in bank account could not have happened since the economy would collapse. But Nyay can be implemented,” he said.

If bank loans of a few rich can be waived, loans of farmers and the needy can also be waived, Gandhi said. Targeting industrialist Anil Ambani over the Rafale offset contract, he said, “A person who is not able to make even paper planes bagged the biggest defence contract with Rs 30,000 crore going directly to him. The entire budget of MNERGA scheme was given to a single person.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of humiliating BJP veteran LK Advani; says disrespecting one’s guru is not Hinduism
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition