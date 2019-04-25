Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of doing ‘injustice’ with people; says ‘acche din ayenge’ slogan replaced by ‘chowkidar chor hai’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing “injustice” to the people of the country in the last five years, saying the ‘acche din ayenge’ slogan has now been replaced by ‘chowkidar chor hai’. Gandhi was addressing an election rally at Jalore in Rajasthan.

“Demonetisation and GST were ways to rob poor, labourers, small traders, the Congress’ NYAY scheme will benefit them,” he said. “Five years ago there was a slogan ‘acche din ayenge’. Now people say ‘chowkidaar chor hai’ everywhere in the country,” Gandhi said while addressing the rally here.

The Congress president said if his party is voted to power, GST will be simplified, 22 lakh government jobs will be given in one year and no permission will be required for three years for start-ups. “Not a single farmer of the country will be jailed for not paying off bank loans if the Congress voted to power,” he said.

