Rabri Devi dares Nitish Kumar to resign over Pragya Thakur’s comment

By: |
Published: May 19, 2019 1:45:40 PM

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi has dared Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to resign if he was hurt over Pragya Thakur's remark calling Nathuram Godse a patriot.

Rabri DeviRabri Devi slams Nitish Kumar over Pragya Thakur?s comment on Godse

RJD leader and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi on Sunday dared Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to resign if he was hurt over controversial BJP leader Pragya Thakur’s remark wherein she called Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, a patriot.

Speaking to news agency ANI after casting her vote in Patna, Rabri said, “He (Nitish Kumar) should have resigned if he is hurt over Pragya Thakur’s comment. He should have separated from BJP over this comment.”

Her remark comes immediately after Kumar publicly condemned Thakur’s last week statement and asked the BJP to consider expelling her from the party. “It is condemnable. What action the party takes is their internal matter. We should not tolerate such a statement,” he said.

When Nitish was asked if the BJP should expel Thakur, he replied, “It must be considered.”

Rabri Devi further said that the grand alliance in Bihar will score 100% in the Lok Sabha elections and the NDA will draw a blank.

“We are getting 40 out of 40 seats. The Mahagathbandhan is relaxed. On May 23, everything will be clear,” she said. The grand alliance in Bihar comprises RJD, Congress, RLSP, HAM and VIP.

Meanwhile, the BJP has issued a show cause notice to Pragya Thakur, asking her explain her statement. Thakur is a prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. She is currently out on bail and contesting elections from Bhopal on a BJP ticket against Congress’ Digvijaya Singh.

A total of 59 constituencies are going to poll in the seven and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. In Bihar, elections are being held across eight seats. The state sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha and the contest is directly between the ruling BJP-JD(U)-LJP combine and opposition led RJD.

Results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on May 23. The tenure of 16th Lok Sabha will end on June 3.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Rabri Devi dares Nitish Kumar to resign over Pragya Thakur’s comment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition