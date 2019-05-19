Rabri Devi dares Nitish Kumar to resign over Pragya Thakur’s comment

RJD leader and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi on Sunday dared Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to resign if he was hurt over controversial BJP leader Pragya Thakur's remark wherein she called Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, a patriot. Speaking to news agency ANI after casting her vote in Patna, Rabri said, "He (Nitish Kumar) should have resigned if he is hurt over Pragya Thakur's comment. He should have separated from BJP over this comment." Her remark comes immediately after Kumar publicly condemned Thakur's last week statement and asked the BJP to consider expelling her from the party. "It is condemnable. What action the party takes is their internal matter. We should not tolerate such a statement," he said. When Nitish was asked if the BJP should expel Thakur, he replied, "It must be considered." Rabri Devi further said that the grand alliance in Bihar will score 100% in the Lok Sabha elections and the NDA will draw a blank. "We are getting 40 out of 40 seats. The Mahagathbandhan is relaxed. On May 23, everything will be clear," she said. The grand alliance in Bihar comprises RJD, Congress, RLSP, HAM and VIP. Meanwhile, the BJP has issued a show cause notice to Pragya Thakur, asking her explain her statement. Thakur is a prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. She is currently out on bail and contesting elections from Bhopal on a BJP ticket against Congress' Digvijaya Singh. A total of 59 constituencies are going to poll in the seven and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. In Bihar, elections are being held across eight seats. The state sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha and the contest is directly between the ruling BJP-JD(U)-LJP combine and opposition led RJD. Results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on May 23. The tenure of 16th Lok Sabha will end on June 3.