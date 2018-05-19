​​​
  3. Quota demand: Gurjar delegation meets Rajasthan ministers

Quota demand: Gurjar delegation meets Rajasthan ministers

The meeting between a Gurjar delegation and a group of Rajasthan ministers began here today on the issue of five per cent reservation to Gurjars and other castes.

By: | Jaipur | Published: May 19, 2018 9:21 PM
Quota demand, Gurjar delegation, Rajasthan, GAD, OBC quota, Hem Singh Bhadana  The Gurjars have threatened to revive agitation if their demands are not met. (PTI)

The meeting between a Gurjar delegation and a group of Rajasthan ministers began here today on the issue of five per cent reservation to Gurjars and other castes. “The meeting is going on with the ministers,” Kirori Singh Bainsla, who led the Gurjar delegation, said over the phone. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Arun Chaturvedi and General Administration Department (GAD) Minister Hem Singh Bhadana were understood to be present in the meeting.

The 21-member delegation is demanding a bifurcation of the OBC quota to provide five per cent reservation to Gurjars and other castes which at present are getting separate one per cent reservation under the legal limit of 50 per cent under most backward classes category. The Gurjars have threatened to revive agitation if their demands are not met.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top