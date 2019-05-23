Punjab Lok Sabha election results: Here is the full list of winners



Punjab election result’ Full list of winners: The border state of Punjab is a north Indian state where the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal along with its NDA alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are major players. This is the third time the AAP is contesting elections in the state, the second time in the Lok Sabha elections. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party grabbed 4 constituencies each, Congress candidates won 3 seats, and Bharatiya Janata Party won on 2.

While the BJP contested the elections on the plank of nationalism and invoked the Balakot air strikes in Pakistan to its benefit, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh insisted that demonetisation, GST, unemployment, Kartarpur corridor and farmer crisis were the issues and not Balakot strikes. The northern state has 13 parliamentary seats Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur and Patiala.

Punjab Lok Sabha election: Key candidates

The key battles in the state were Sunny Deol vs Sunil Jakhar in Gurdaspur, Bhagwant Mann vs Kewal Singh Dhillon vs Parminder Singh Dhindsa in Sangroor, Santokh Singh Chaudhary vs Charanjit Singh Atwal vs justice Zora Singh (retd) in the Congress citadel Jalandhar.

Amrinder Singh’s wife Preneet Kaur is facing sitting MP Dharamvir Gandhi, AAP’s activist candidate Nina Mittal and former Minister Surjit Singh Rakhra of Akail-Dal-BJP in Patiala. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will face Congress’ Amarinder Singh Raka, AAP’s Baljinder Kaur and Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira in Bathinda.

Other key players are Vijay Sampla, Harpal Singh Cheema and Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Full List of Winners, MPs in Punjab:

Gurdaspur Sunny Deol (BJP-leading)

Amritsar

Khadoor Sahib

Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur

Anandpur Sahib

Ludhiana

Fatehgarh Sahib

Faridkot

Firozpur

Bathinda

Sangrur

Patiala

Religion and Caste in Punjab

As per the 2011 Census, 57.69 percent of the total 2,77,43,338 Punjab populace follows Sikhism, making the northern state the only Sikh majority state in the country. However, the state is still very diverse when it comes to religion as 38.5 percent of the population follow the Hindu religion whereas Muslims constitute 1.93 percent of the population, Christians 1.3 percent, Jains, 0.16 percent and Buddhists, 0.12 percent.

In terms of caste, Dalits (Scheduled Castes) make a solid 31.94 percent of the population, which is the highest percentage amongst all the states in India. Moreover, other Backward Classes (OBCs) such as Gurjars, Tarkhans/Ramgarhias, Kumhars/Prajapatis, Telis, Sainis, Sunar, Kambojs, Banjaras and Lohars comprise 20-25 percent of the population. Jat-Sikhs constitute 21 percent of the population whereas other general categories such as Brahmins, Khatris/Bhapas, Bania, Thakurs/Rajputs comprise nearly 20 percent.