Punjab Lok Sabha election: Hindu-Muslim unity stands tall in Malerkotla amid poll cacophony

By: |
Published: May 18, 2019 3:43:30 PM

Azan blends with the aarti and clerics and priests recount tales of love and brotherhood, unfazed by the political hustle and bustle in the city in the election season.

Punjab, Lok Sabha election, Hindu Muslim unity, Malerkotla, Hindu, Muslim, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha elections, elections 2019, lok sabha chunav, election news, lok sabha elections 2019 newsHindu-Muslim unity stands tall in Malerkotla amid poll cacophony (Express Photo) 

In Punjab’s only Muslim-majority city of Malerkotla, a mosque and a temple share a common wall, a Muslim man sells prasad outside a Hanuman Mandir and a Brahmin-owned press prints greeting cards for Ramzan. Azan blends with the aarti and clerics and priests recount tales of love and brotherhood, unfazed by the political hustle and bustle in the city in the election season.

Mohammad Yaseen, 33, who sells prasad outside the Hanuman Mandir in the bustling Tajpora market, says Malerkotla did not witness a single communal clash even at the time of Partition. “The incidents you have heard of were the handiwork of outsiders. Here, Muslims attend Mata ki chowki and Hindus prepare sharbat for Iftar,” he says.  “The recent burning of Guru Granth Sahib in Hathoa village of the city was accidental. In 2016, some outsiders desecrated our holy book. Earlier too, inimical elements tried to breach the peace in the city but failed. Our brotherhood has withstood the tests of time,” he says.

Across the street, inside the Hanuman Mandir, the 73-year-old chief priest, Phoolchand Sharma, says the people of Malerkotla don’t judge each other by their religion.

“The city remains unaffected by the politics of hatred and religion. Candidates do try to seek votes on religious lines, but their attempts to polarise people have proved futile,” he says. ‘Muslims who own badge-making workshops employ Hindu artisans. The Sikh businessmen hand over the responsibility of their establishments to Muslim employees. And, they never fight over who should become the prime minister of the country,” he says.

A kilometre away, in Somsons Colony, a three-year-old temple and a 60-year-old mosque share a nine-inch thick wall and the pujari and the Maulvi’s laughter. The leaves priest Chetan Sharma offers at the Shivling in the Lakshmir Narayan Mandir come from the Bel tree inside the compound of the Aqsa Masjid.

Sharma says he wraps up with the aarti before the namaz starts to avoid any inconvenience to the Muslim devotees. “Maulvi Sahab greets me with ‘Ram Ram’ every day. We talk about a lot of things from village life to food but stay away from the politics of mandir-masjid. This place is like Ayodhya but a peaceful one,” he says.

Read Also| How Lok Sabha election results will impact Maharashtra politics months ahead of Assembly polls

Maulvi Mohammad Hashim says the mosque administration provided electricity and water for the construction of the temple and distributed sweets at its inauguration. “During the 2016 flare-up over the Quran desecration incident, our Sikh and Hindu brothers stood with us shoulder to shoulder. From ladder to water, we share everything,” he says.

“No politician can drive a wedge between us. It doesn’t matter if it’s Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi. Elections will come and go, but we have to live together daily,” Hashim says.

As he packs a bunch of freshly-printed greeting cards for Ramzan, Ashok Sharma, 61, owner of a printing press, says nobody bothers who is voting for whom in the elections. “We do not think much about it. In a democracy, every person has the right to elect the person of his choice, but we do not engage in futile political debates,” he says.

Arijit Singh, a 52-year-old kitchenware dealer, has five employees, all Muslims. He says the tricolor is more important to him than the flag of any political party. “What’s the need for fighting over mandir and masjid when everything means the same,” he says.

Malerkotla falls under the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, where the AAP’s Bhagwant Mann is pitted against the Congress’s Kewal Singh Dhillon and the Shrimani Akali Dal’s Parminder Singh Dhindsa. As per Census 2011, there are around 92,000 Muslims, 28,000 Hindus and 12,800 Sikhs in the city.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Punjab Lok Sabha election: Hindu-Muslim unity stands tall in Malerkotla amid poll cacophony
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition