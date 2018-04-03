Proud moment! IIT Madras defeats all engineering institutes, emerges as #1 in India

IIT Madras ranked first as best engineering college in India.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has for the third consecutive year, became the top-ranked engineering institute in the country. IIT Madras was ranked number one among Engineering Institutes in the India Rankings 2018 conducted by National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. The engineering college also retained its position in the overall category.

In that category, IIT Madras was adjudged as the ‘Second Best Institution’ in the country only after Indian Institute of Science Bangalore. The NIRF 2018 results were announced by HRD minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Speaking about this achievement, Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The ranking is an affirmation of the consistent hard work of our faculty, staff and students and the zeal with which we are implementing and exceeding the targets of our Strategic Plan 2020. IIT Madras leads in research as well as industry collaboration anchored by its hugely successful Research Park. Its students and scholars get placed in the best companies and research institutions worldwide. We will continue to forge ahead with the same energy to achieve ever greater heights.”

Started in 2015, NIRF outlines a methodology to rank educational institutions across the country. The parameters used for ranking broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcome,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception”. Although the broad parameters remained the same this year, there were significant changes in some of the sub-parameters.

From 2017, besides being ranked under specific disciplines, large institutions were also given a common overall rank. This year, educational institutions across the Country were ranked in nine categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture and Law.