Pro-incumbency wave in the country: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that his government will get a massive mandate from the people as there is a “pro-incumbency wave” in the country. He hit out at the Congress for its promises on national security and asked that if it suits the party to “ridicule” the Army in such a way.

Modi also slammed the Congress for proposing to repeal the sedition law in its manifesto, saying the party that booked 6,000 people under the law in Tamil Nadu for protesting against a nuclear plant is now preaching the world. “Do you (the Congress) want that talk of disintegration of the country be strengthened,” he said in an interview to ABP News. He also attacked the Congress for its alliance with the National Conference, saying, “(NC leader) Omar Abdullah says that there should be two prime ministers in the country. Now the Congress party has to give an answer that your partner is saying that…what is your stand?” Asked about the challenge of securing more seats than last time, Modi said, “I am not seeing anti-incumbency in this election. For the first time I see that there is a pro-incumbancy wave in the country.” To another question, he said the BJP and its allies will get a massive mandate from the people.

On Congress chief Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad in Kerala apart from his traditional seat of Amethi, Modi said it was up to the Congress to decide where he contests from. “We have not started this discussion. The media had raised the issue that Amethi is now difficult for him…there is a discussion that why he had to run away from Amethi, and the BJP has the right to discuss that,” Modi said.