Priyanka Vadra counting my days in Amethi because Rahul Gandhi missing for 15 years: Smriti Irani

Published: April 28, 2019 8:33:32 PM

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi visited Amethi where Smriti Irani is taking on Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka, who is in-charge of Uttar Pradesh-East, said that Smriti Irani insulted the people by distributing shoes and sarees in Amethi.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday hit back at Priyanka Gandhi for accusing her of insulting the people of Amethi by distributing money, shoes, and sarees. The BJP candidate from Amethi said while speaking to ANI said: “I am happy that Mrs (Priyanka Gandhi) Vadra is counting the number of times I came to Amethi. Probably she is counting because she is unable to tell the public where was the MP (Rahul Gandhi) missing for 15 years.

“People of Amethi have high self-esteem and have never begged for anything…elections are not fought like this. One has to go among the people, listen to their grievances and find solutions, and inform them about what you are going to do for them,” she said.

Rahul Gandhi has been representing Amethi for the last 15 years. In 2014, the Congress president defeated Smriti Irani by over 1 lakh votes. However, his vote share had sharply come down from 71 per cent in 2009 to 46 per cent. And the BJP gained the ground in Gandhi bastion and recorded 25 per cent jump in its vote share.

The BJP has once again fielded Irani to take on Gandhi from Amethi. Rahul Gandhi, however, is contesting from two seats — Amethi in UP and Wayanad in Kerala. Earlier today, Smriti Irani attacked Rahul Gandhi for allegedly ‘misguiding people by telling lies’ on food park in Amethi.

Speaking on this, Irani said: “The decision to not supply gas to (food park in Amethi) was given in writing by the then government headed by Manmohan Singh. The letter has been presented before the country a long time ago. Rahul is misguiding people by telling lies.”

