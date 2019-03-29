Priyanka Gandhi vs Narendra Modi in Varanasi? Congress leader creates a flutter with cryptic remark

By: | Published: March 29, 2019 5:13 PM

During a visit to Rae Bareli, the constituency of her mother, Sonia Gandhi, Vadra held meetings with party leaders and workers late into Thursday night and faced fresh demands for entering the electoral battle from the constituency.

Priyanka Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Varanasi, Congress, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, newsPriyanka Gandhi vs Narendra Modi in Varanasi?

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has thrown a hint that she is not averse to taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his own Lok Sabha constituency. “Shouldn’t I fight from Varanasi?” Vadra said when a party worker asked her to contest from Rae Bareli, according to a participant at the meeting. During a visit to Rae Bareli, the constituency of her mother, Sonia Gandhi, Vadra held meetings with party leaders and workers late into Thursday night and faced fresh demands for entering the electoral battle from the constituency.

On Wednesday, in a brief interaction with the media in Amethi, the constituency of her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Vadra had said she would contest the election if the party wants her to do so. At the Bhueymau guest house in Rae Bareli on Thursday, the Congress incharge of eastern Uttar Pradesh had asked the party workers to highlight among the people the alleged failures and failed promises of the Modi government.

There is no dearth of issues for the Congress. Workers have to go among the people, Vadra told the party workers who had come from all the assembly segments, as well as the workers of the Jan Adhikar Party, the grand old party’s alliance partner.

