Varanasi: Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshow in PM Narendra Modi’s bastion

By: |
Updated: May 15, 2019 8:30:45 AM

Varanasi will go to polls in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

Priyanka Gandhi roadshowCongress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to hold roadshow in Varanasi today (File Photo. PTI)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Varanasi on Wednesday, the constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where polling will take place in the seventh and last phase on May 19. The Congress show of strength in Varanasi comes nearly three weeks after PM Modi held a mega roadshow before filing his nomination papers.

According to the Congress leaders, the party’s local unit has made elaborate arrangements to make Priyanka’s roadshow a success. The roadshow will begin from Madan Mohan Malviya’s statue at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and culminate at the Dashashwamedh ghat. Modi’s roadshow on April 25 had also begun from the same spot and culminated at the Dashashwamedh ghat where he participated in ganga aarti.

According to the schedule announced by the Congress, Priyanka will also offer prayers first at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kaal Bhairav temple.

The Congress has fielded Ajay Rai, after much speculation that Priyanka who was made in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, may herself take on Modi. The Samajwadi Party-BSP alliance has nominated Shalini Yadav.

Varanasi is one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The constituency will go to polls in the seventh and last phase on May 19.

The Congress is resorting to all tactic to upset the BJP and has released a separate manifesto for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. The manifesto, “Vachanpatra”, promises that the party will work towards reinstating the temples which were “demolished” to build the Kashi Vishwanath corridor by the Modi government. Besides, it also promises jobs, boosting farmers’ income and women’s empowerment.

In 2014, Modi had defeated Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal and Ajay Rai. While Modi had secured nearly 5.81 lakh votes, Kejriwal and Rai had pocketed 2.09 lakh votes and 75,000 votes, respectively.

