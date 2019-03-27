Priyanka Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha elections? Here’s what she said

Priyanka Gandhi (ANI)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said that she will contest the elections if the party wants her to. However, she maintained that her main aim is to work for the party. “I have not decided yet; If my party asks me to contest, I will definitely contest. My wish is to work for the party,” she was quoted by ANI as saying. Priyanka was in Amethi campaigning for her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi ahead of polls.

The Congress leader, who is in-charge of Uttar Pradesh-East, hit out at CM Yogi Adityanath for his comment that she and Rahul Gandhi remember temples only during polls. Responding to this, Gandhi said, “How does he (Yogi Adityanath) know where I go and when? How does he know I don’t go during non-election time?”

Earlier in the day, Gandhi arrived in Amethi via Lucknow and held dialogue with the booth level presidents. While interacting with party workers, she asked the party workers to reach out to villages to respond to Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘jumlebazi’ and expose the reality.

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the people of Amethi had to suffer a lot due to demonetisation, stray cattle menace, stopping MNREGS, snatching of a food park among others. Speaking about Congress rules in the past, the Congress general secretary said that when her party was in power, the country achieved expertise in manufacturing matchboxes to missiles. However, PM Narendra Modi was busy with foreign trips as farmers faced immense problems, she said.