Priyanka Gandhi reveals why she didn’t contest against PM Modi from Varanasi

Updated: April 28, 2019 1:10:57 PM

There was a huge buzz that Congress could field Priyanka against PM Modi from Varanasi. But the Congress opted not to pit her against Modi and fielded five-time MLA Ajay Rai.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says Congress collective leadership took decision not to field her from Varanasi

Congress general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has finally revealed why she chose not to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. In an interview to News 18, Vadra said that the party’s collective leadership took the decision not to field her from Varanasi.

“I have a major responsibility here. Many candidates want me to campaign for them in their constituencies, and I cannot disappoint them,” she said.

There was a huge buzz that Congress could field Priyanka against PM Modi from Varanasi. But the Congress opted not to pit her against Modi and fielded five-time MLA Ajay Rai once again. The Samajwadi party has given ticket to Shalini Yadav.

In 2014, Rai had come a distant third with 75,000 votes. While Modi had secured nearly 5.80 lakh votes, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal had pocketed 2.10 lakh votes.

When Priyanka was asked about her prediction for the Lok Sabha polls, she replied that the Congress is way ahead of the BJP.

“My estimation is that the BJP has fallen behind, and it has had to suffer a lot of damage. The Congress party will be ahead,” she said.

On the possibility of Congress president and her brother Rahul Gandhi becoming the Prime Minister, Priyanka said, “I wish happiness and success for my brother, and I hope that whatever task he takes up, he fulfills it. I have no desire for a post, and neither does my brother.”

Varanasi is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. It is considered BJP’s stronghold. Barring 2004, the BJP has won in ever election from here since 1991. Elections in Varanasi will be held in the last phase on May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.

