‘Arrogance like Duryodhan’: Priyanka Gandhi invokes Dinkar to target PM Modi, Amit Shah responds

Hitting out at the BJP, she observed that the saffron party, instead of focussing on real issues tend to raise irrelevant matters.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday sought to draw a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mahabharata antagonist Duryodhan. Asserting that the country has never forgiven arrogance, Priyankia said addressing a rally in Haryana’s Ambala that saffron party leaders have the same kind of arrogance as Duryodhan in Mahabharata.

“The country has never forgiven arrogance. Duryodhan had this kind of arrogance. When Lord Krishna tried to speak to him, Duryodhan tried to make him captive.” Picking up a line from poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s ‘Krishna Ki Chetavani’, she then added, “Jab naash manuj par chaata hai, pehle vivek mar jata hai (When a man nears destruction, discretion is what dies first).”

Slamming the BJP-led government at the Centre, Priyanka said, “Youth of the country are unable to get government jobs. Nearly 24 lakh posts are lying vacant in the BJP rule.” The Congress leader also pointed to difficulties faced by farmers in the country saying the government had promised to double their income, however, the fact is nearly 12,000 farmers committed suicide.

Hitting out at the BJP, she observed that the saffron party, instead of focussing on real issues tend to raise irrelevant matters. While they ask votes in the name of martyrs on one hand, they insult them on the other, she said referring to PM Modi’s reference to her father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi as “Bhrashtachari No1”.

On Monday, PM Modi had challenged the Congress to fight the remaining two phases of Lok Sabha polls on the issue of Bofors and Rajiv Gandhi if it had so much faith on the late premier’s legacy. The former PM was killed by LTTE, while he was on an election campaign in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. “Stay focused on your issues. If the PM has the courage than let the election be fought on issues of development, problems faced by the people, need of farmers and women, employment,” she added.

Hitting back at Priyanka Gandhi for her Duryodhan remark, BJP chief Amit Shah said in a democracy, nobody becomes Duryodhana just because she called him so. “Priyanka Vadra just called PM Modi ‘Duryodhana,’ Priyanka ji this is a democracy, nobody becomes ‘Duryodhana’ just because you called them so. We will find out on May 23 who is ‘Duryodhana and who is ‘Arjuna.'” Ambala is going on polls during the sixth phase on May 12. Results will be declared on May 23.

