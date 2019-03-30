Priyanka Gandhi attacks Modi, says PM has no time for poor

Priyanka also attacked the BJP for not focussing on farmers’ issues and rural distress.

Priyanak Vadra, the new Congress general secretary, launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya Friday, accusing him of ignoring the poor and his government of focussing only on publicity.

Addressing a gathering during a road show, Priyanka said: “I went to Varanasi, which is the constituency of the PM. There I asked people if the Prime Minister goes to villages and they said he does not… There is a Prime Minister who did not go to a single poor family, a single village in his own constituency. There is a government which has rejected the people and only does big advertisements.”

Asking the voters to “be aware”, she said: “You have seen a lot of elections, have heard a lot of advertisements. And the speeches you would have listened to in the last five years, mainly on TV, that is unprecedented.. I do not like speeches and I talk from my heart wherever I go.” Attacking the government’s economic policies, and referring to the Congress promise of ensuring basic minimum income for the poor, Priyanka referred to a popular 2014 campaign line of the PM. “They said they will give Rs 15 lakh in your accounts. Now when the election is there, they started depositing Rs 2,000. Congress in its manifesto has announced a scheme under which every family should have a minimum income of Rs 6,000 per month,” she said.

“When the Congress made the announcement, the central government, the Prime Minister and the BJP said this is just because of elections and the country does not have money for it. You tell me, if the country does not have money for this scheme then how did Prime Minister get the money, Rs 3,17,000 crore, for his scheme under which he waived the loans of industrialists,” she said.

Priyanka also attacked the BJP for not focussing on farmers’ issues and rural distress. “They said they would bring several big schemes for farmers. Ask the farmers what is their condition. You get Rs 1,600 for paddy. There is a Congress government in Chhattisgarh and they are getting Rs 2,500 per quintal… I went through the fields and saw barricades everywhere. When asked, they said they are so frustrated due to stray animals. Women do chowkidari in daytime and men at night. The government is busy making T-shirts of ‘main bhi chowkidar’,” she said, referring to the BJP’s poll slogan. Priyanka said: “The announcements they make of 56-inch chest and of so much strength and power… show them what is the real power. Tell them that political power is not the power of advertisement. Political power is about listening to the people. The one who listens to the people is the real Shaktimaan.” During her visit, the Congress leader also held several “nukkad sabhas”, and is expected to visit Ayodhya’s famous Hanuman Garhi temple.