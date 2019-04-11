Priyanka Gandhi asks politicians to learn from mother Sonia’s devotion

By: | Published: April 11, 2019 4:42 PM

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said the meaning of politics is public service and dedication and every politician should be thankful to the people of the country.

Sonia Gandhi offers prayer at a temple before filing her nomination for upcoming Lok Sabha poll (PTI Photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Thursday every politician should learn devotion to the people of Rae Bareli from her mother Sonia Gandhi, who filed her nomination papers from the Lok Sabha constituency. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said the meaning of politics is public service and dedication and every politician should be thankful to the people of the country.

“Every candidate, every politician, should learn from my mother’s devotion to the people of Rae Bareli. The meaning of politics is public service and dedication. Whoever gets this opportunity should be thankful to the people,” she said in a tweet in Hindi. She also attached the photograph of Sonia Gandhi filing her nomination papers in Rae Bareli before the returning office.

