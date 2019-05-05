Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah likely to hold road shows in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are likely to conduct roadshows in Kolkata before the last phase of elections on May 19. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said though the dates are yet to be fixed, the two leaders are likely to hold separate road shows in the city. "Both the prime minister and our party president have addressed rallies in each and every phase (of polling). But they have not conducted any roadshow. They are likely to hold separate roadshows in Kolkata. The dates will be fixed by next week," Ghosh told PTI. BJP sources said the decision to conduct roadshows of Modi and Shah is a reflection of the "special focus" that West Bengal has in the party's scheme of things. Shah has set a target of winning 23 out of the 42 seats in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party earlier had rescheduled the election rallies of Modi and Shah in coastal districts of West Bengal where cyclone Fani was supposed to have an impact. BJP general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Friday that Modi's May 5 rallies in Tamluk and Jhargram were rescheduled to May 6. Similarly, Shah's rallies scheduled for May 6 at Ghatal, Midnapore and Bishnupur will be held on May 7.