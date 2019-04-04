In UP, BJP plans to recapture its bastion Gorakhpur as Nishad Party leader switch sides

Praveen Nishad had won Gorakhpur bypoll on Samajwadi Party ticket by a margin of 26,000 votes. (Photo/ANI)

Praveen Nishad joins BJP: In what is expected to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Nishad Party leader and Gorakhpur MP Praveen Nishad joined the saffron camp on Thursday. The move has come as a big jolt to the SP-BSP combine ahead of the polls as the alliance was expecting to use Nishad as their star campaigner in the state highlighting his ‘giant killer’ stature. The leader had won the bypoll in Gorakhpur, a seat which has been represented by Yogi Adityanath since last two decades, by a margin of 26,000 votes.

The BJP is likely to field Nishad from Gorakhpur where the OBC Nishad community has a huge voter base of about 3.5 lakh in order to recapture its bastion. Voting for Lok Sabha election 2019 is scheduled to be held on May 19 in Gorakhpur. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

Delhi: Nishad Party leader and Gorakhpur (UP) MP Praveen Nishad joins Bharatiya Janata Party. Nishad Party to support BJP in Uttar Pradesh in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/Aqk5X2ZeAu — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM had recently held a press conference along with Nishad Party leaders in Lucknow and announced that Nishad Party is a part of the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance. However, a couple of days later Praveen Nishad met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and made it clear that his party was not part of the SP-BSP alliance.

Meanwhile, former Congress MP from Telangana, Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu, also joined the BJP. Rapolu, who was associated with the Telangana movement, and had quit the Congress in March.

Union minister JP Nadda said both Nishad and Rapolu wield considerable influence in their regions. Nadda added that th joining of these leaders shows that they have faith in the policies of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.