Prashant Kishor hits back at Rabri Devi after stunning claim, says ‘those convicted are claiming to be custodians of truth’

Prashant Kishor had worked with both Nitish and Lalu as a strategist during the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls. (Express file photo)

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor dared RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Saturday to tell the media what transpired during their talks, a day after former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi claimed that Kishor had met her husband with the proposal to merge the JD(U) and the RJD.

Kishor, who is the national vice-president of the Janata Dal (United), also came down heavily on Prasad for making “false claims” and tweeted saying “those convicted or facing charges of abuse of public office and misappropriation of funds are claiming to be the custodians of truth”.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

He dared the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo to sit with him before the media and tell everybody what transpired during their meeting and who offered what.

“Whenever @laluprasadrjd ji wants, he should sit with me before the media as it would let everybody know what transpired between me and him and who gave an offer to whom,” Kishor said in a tweet.

Those convicted or facing charges of abuse of public office and misappropriation of funds are claiming to be the custodians of truth.@laluprasadrjd जी जब चाहें, मेरे साथ मीडिया के सामने बैठ जाएं, सबको पता चल जाएगा कि मेरे और उनके बीच क्या बात हुई और किसने किसको क्या ऑफर दिया। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 13, 2019

Rabri Devi on Friday claimed that Kishor had met her husband Lalu Prasad with the proposal that the RJD and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) merge and the new entity thus formed declare its “prime ministerial candidate” ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read: Bogus! Prashant Kishor reacts to Lalu’s claims that Nitish Kumar made attempts to rejoin Mahagathbandhan

If Kishor denies having met Prasad with such a proposal, he is speaking a “blatant lie”, she said.

Rabri Devi: Nitish Kumar wanted to come back, he had said that I want to see Tejashwi as CM in 2020 and you declare me as PM candidate. Even, Prashant Kishor came to meet us five times after our alliance had ended. pic.twitter.com/88sghakpcq — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019

“I got infuriated and asked him to go away as I had no trust left in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following his betrayal,” the RJD national vice-president, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state legislative council, told a regional news channel here.

Kumar had in 2017 walked out of the Grand Alliance, which was formed upon his party’s partnership with the RJD and the Congress, and had re-joined the BJP-led NDA.

Kishor had earlier termed as “bogus” the claim of Prasad in his recently published autobiography that Kumar wanted to return to the Grand Alliance, for which he had sent Kishor as his emissary to the RJD supremo.

Kishor had worked with both Kumar and Prasad as a strategist during the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls. He formally joined the JD(U) in September last year.