Prashant Kishor hits back at Rabri Devi after stunning claim, says ‘those convicted are claiming to be custodians of truth’

By: | Published: April 13, 2019 12:10 PM

Prashant Kishor dared Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav to sit with him before the media and tell everybody what transpired during their meeting and who offered what.

Prashant Kishor,Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi, RJD, JDUPrashant Kishor had worked with both Nitish and Lalu as a strategist during the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls. (Express file photo)

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor dared RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Saturday to tell the media what transpired during their talks, a day after former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi claimed that Kishor had met her husband with the proposal to merge the JD(U) and the RJD.

Kishor, who is the national vice-president of the Janata Dal (United), also came down heavily on Prasad for making “false claims” and tweeted saying “those convicted or facing charges of abuse of public office and misappropriation of funds are claiming to be the custodians of truth”.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

He dared the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo to sit with him before the media and tell everybody what transpired during their meeting and who offered what.

“Whenever @laluprasadrjd ji wants, he should sit with me before the media as it would let everybody know what transpired between me and him and who gave an offer to whom,” Kishor said in a tweet.

Rabri Devi on Friday claimed that Kishor had met her husband Lalu Prasad with the proposal that the RJD and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) merge and the new entity thus formed declare its “prime ministerial candidate” ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read: Bogus! Prashant Kishor reacts to Lalu’s claims that Nitish Kumar made attempts to rejoin Mahagathbandhan

If Kishor denies having met Prasad with such a proposal, he is speaking a “blatant lie”, she said.

“I got infuriated and asked him to go away as I had no trust left in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following his betrayal,” the RJD national vice-president, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state legislative council, told a regional news channel here.

Kumar had in 2017 walked out of the Grand Alliance, which was formed upon his party’s partnership with the RJD and the Congress, and had re-joined the BJP-led NDA.

Kishor had earlier termed as “bogus” the claim of Prasad in his recently published autobiography that Kumar wanted to return to the Grand Alliance, for which he had sent Kishor as his emissary to the RJD supremo.

Kishor had worked with both Kumar and Prasad as a strategist during the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls. He formally joined the JD(U) in September last year.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Prashant Kishor hits back at Rabri Devi after stunning claim, says ‘those convicted are claiming to be custodians of truth’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition