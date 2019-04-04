Prakash Ambedkar booked for saying will jail EC if voted to power

By: | Published: April 4, 2019 10:55 PM

A case was registered Thursday against Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Ambedkar, grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, is himself contesting the Lok Sabha election from Solapur and Akola constituencies. (File)

A case was registered Thursday against Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the Election Commission of India (ECI), police said. Ambedkar said at an election rally at Digras in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district earlier Thursday that he will jail the EC for two days if voted to power.

Yavatmal district collector lodged the complaint at Digras Police Station, and a case under IPC sections 503 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 189 (threat of injury to public servant) was
registered. Ambedkar has formed Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, an alliance, with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the Lok Sabha elections. The state election commission had sought a report from local poll officials on Ambedkar’s speech, Additional chief electoral officer Dilip Shinde had told PTI.

Ambedkar, grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, is himself contesting the Lok Sabha election from Solapur and Akola constituencies. “We have lost 40 soldiers (in Pulwama), but still sitting quiet. We have been asked not to speak on the Pulwama attack. How can the EC gag us? Our Constitution has given us the right to speak. I am not the BJP. If voted to power, we will jail the Election Commission for two days,” Ambedkar said during the rally.

When asked about his remarks, Ambedkar said he had made a “general” statement. “I said it in a general sense, but only my comment on the EC was singled out,” Ambedkar told PTI.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Prakash Ambedkar booked for saying will jail EC if voted to power
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition