Pragya Thakur a great saint, am just an ordinary creature: Uma Bharti

New Delhi | Published: April 28, 2019 11:37:37 AM

The BJP has fielded Pragya Thakur against Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal parliamentary seat

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Uma Bharti said her party’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur is a great saint. Speaking to news agency ANI, she said that any comparison between the two will be wrong and sought to describe herself as an ordinary and foolish creature.

“She is a great saint, don’t compare me with her, I’m just an ordinary and foolish creature,” Bharti said when asked if Pragya Thakur will take her place in Madhya Pradesh politics.

Also a Sadhvi, Uma Bharti had been chief minister of Madhya Pradesh between December 2003 to August 2004. After falling out with BJP leadership she left the party to form Bharatiya Janshakti Party but later returned to the party in June 2011.

The BJP has fielded Thakur against Digvijaya from Bhopal parliamentary seat which the BJP has been winning since 1989. Polling here will take place on May 12.

Earlier on Friday, Yoga guru, Ramdev came out in support of Thakur, calling her a nationalist who was arrested on just suspicion. Ramdev said that she was tortured in jail as if she was a terrorist.

“She is not a terrorist but a nationalist lady,” Ramdev was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The BJP is at the receiving end of criticism for fielding Thakur from Bhopal. Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. She was granted bail recently on health grounds.

“Had she fought against Modi it would have been an interesting fight. Had Mayawati and Akhilesh thrown their weight behind her, the contest would have been historic. But sadly, we were deprived of being witness to an electoral battle which would have given the media the thrill of a T20 match,” he told the paper further on Congress not fielding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Varanasi.

