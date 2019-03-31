‘Pradhan Mantri Hisab do’, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC launches web series

By: | Published: March 31, 2019 12:25 AM

The first episode of the web series began with a short film comparing two schemes Bengal governments Sabooj Sathi and the Central governments Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

Mamata Banerjee, TMC, Prime Minister, Pradhan Mantri, Pradhan Mantri Hisab do, india newsWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Ahead of Lok Sabha poll in the state, the Trinamool Congress Friday launched a web series christened ‘Pradhan Mantri Hisab Do’ comparing various welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre with that of the TMC government in West Bengal.

The first episode of the web series began with a short film comparing two schemes Bengal governments Sabooj Sathi and the Central governments Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. Under the Sabooj Sathi scheme of West Bengal bicycles are given to girl students of class 9 to 12 studying in government run and government aided schools and madrashas of the state.

The video shows two girls one living in Rewari, Haryana and the other in Hoogly district of West Bengal. A girl of Rewari in the video is seen speaking about how she had to leave her school as it is 14-15 km away his home and there is not a single school in her village.

In the next scene, a housewife from Hooghly, tells how the bicycle her daughter got from the West Bengal government as part of the Sabooj Sathi scheme, conceived by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is enabling her to attend school regularly, even though its quite a distance away.

The TMC and BJP are engaged in a bitter fight in West Bengal with TMC giving the call to oust the BJP government at the Center and the BJP setting a target of winning 23 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

